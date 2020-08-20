James Day

James Lee Day, 79, was born in Cartersville, GA, June 29, 1941, and passed away August 20, 2020. He graduated from Sprayberry High School, Marietta, GA. He is a Disabled American Veteran who served in the United States Navy. He worked in Security at Lockheed Martin for 34 years, and retired in 1998. He and his wife, Roma, have been married 56 years. He will be buried with full military honors in the National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 2450 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

