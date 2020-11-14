Jackie Lee Day, age 76, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born in 1944 in Danese, West Virginia to Jack Greer and Emma Avis. She graduated from Meadow Bridge High School and then attended Beckley College and Bluefield College where she majored in English and Business. Over her long working career, Jackie worked as a secretary, medical stenographer, administrative assistant with several companies and the federal government. Her most recent employment, prior to retiring in 2005, was teaching in the Cobb County School District. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was also an avid traveler and her favorite location was Italy with Venice serving as her favorite city. She knew the city quite well and could navigate along the canal ways and always stayed on her favorite island - Lido Island. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Avis; father, Jack Greer; beloved sister, Judy Neely; brothers Roger Avis and Stuart Avis and sister Lisa Rookstool. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael Day, three sons: Dr. Greg Ewing of Marietta, GA; Brandon Day, Esq., Marietta, GA; Kevin Ewing of Beckley, WV; and one daughter: Dr. Shannon Turnbull and her husband Austin Turnbull, Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren: Marshall Ewing and Daya Ewing, of Beckley & Fayetteville, WV; daughter-in-law, Sherri Reece of Fayetteville, WV; two first cousins whom she also considered sisters: Carol Jones of Acworth, GA and Brenda Pomeroy of New Oxford, PA; her childhood friend of 70 years, Jeanie Barnett Walker of Spotsylvania, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews. An outside memorial service and internment will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Georgia Memorial Park located at 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill, Marietta, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
11:00AM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
