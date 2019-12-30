Charles Boggess Dawson, 86, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, December 27, 2019. Charles was born on March 16th, 1933 in Fort Lauderdale Florida to his late parents Glenn and Kate Dawson. His family moved to Marietta when he was nine and he attended Marietta schools but chose to graduate from the new Osborne High School in 1952. While living on West Dixie Avenue he met and eventually married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Betty Mae Johnson who lived just two houses down. Charles was a Red Cross Swim Instructor and taught many local kids to swim at both Larry Bell and Brumby pools. Beginning in 1953 Charles served a three year stint in the U.S. Army. During his career working for Atlanta Gas Light Company he was an active member in the Marietta Jaycees, Kiwanis, and Marietta Country Club. Charles was an accomplished pilot flying his own plane out of McCollum Airport and loved boating at lakes Lanier and Allatoona. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years Betty, his Sisters Patricia Weems, (Don), Judy Shiflett, Daughters Debbie Peterson, (Terry), Glendy Martin, (Scott), Becky Ayer, (Hal), 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 3rd, in the chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with Pastor Dallas White officiating. The Dawson family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:45 PM on Friday prior to the service. After the service the family will receive friends and family at the American Legion Post #29, 921 Gresham Avenue Marietta, GA 30060.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.