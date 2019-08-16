LaVonne Ann Davis nee Carroll, age 82 of Marietta, Georgia, passed on Saturday, August 4, 2019 in Winfield, Illinois. LaVonne was born on March 18, 1937 in LuVerne, Iowa to Dennis F. Carroll and Wilhelmina (Arndorfer) Carroll. LaVonne married the late Leland A. Davis of Corwith, Iowa in 1955. The couple relocated to Seattle, New Orleans, Huntsville and finally to Marietta, for the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy Project and to raise their children. Vonnie, as she was known to close friends and family, worked for the Department of Defense at Dobbins Air Force Base and retired in 1999. Left to honor and remember her love are her children, Krysti Davis, Dennis (Deidre) Davis, and Kelley (Bob) Speck; her grandchildren, Leslie (Matt) Dial, Lauren Davis, Wesley (Halia) Davis, Beau (Brynn) Davis and Kaitlyn Speck; her siblings, Denise (Carroll) McNeilly, Rosemary (Carroll) Paeper, Don Carroll, sister-in-law Beth ( Toohey) Carroll; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kimberley Davis and her brother Tom Carroll. Vonnie was quick to brag about her kids, grandchildren and amazing neighbors. After living 55 years in the Briarwood Hills Subdivision, she will rest with Kimberley in the Georgia Memorial Park. Davis & Speck families invite you to join them for the service to be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17 at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway, Marietta, GA (4.5 miles south of the Big Chicken). Flowers may be sent to Georgia Memorial Park.
