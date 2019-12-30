Becki (Donna Rebecca Clark) Davis, of Ellijay, Georgia, flew to the arms of Jesus on December 18, 2019, after a long illness. Becki was preceded in death by her father, Charles Flora; mother, Mary Francis Clark; her step father, Charles Theodore Clark; and older brother, Charles Everett Clark. Becki is survived by her husband, Slater Varnell Davis; two sons, Charles Edward Davis and wife Deborah, and Christopher Michael Davis and wife Morgan; seven grandchildren, Megan, Jessica, Andrew, Michael, Sebastian, Kaitlyn, and Destiny; her younger sister, Laura Clark Waltke and husband Patrick; and younger brother, Jeffery Lewis Clark and wife Nancy; sister-in-law, Arlene Clark; nieces Christine Earp and Sarah Waltke Maxey and husband Jordan; nephews, Charles Clark and wife Melissa; Clark Waltke and wife Aubrey; Emory Clark and wife Kelli; and Ethan Clark. A casual memorial service to celebrate Becki's life will be held at The Orchard Church (7288 Hwy 515 N Ellijay, GA 30540), Ellijay, Georgia, at 11:00 AM, on January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Becki's honor may be directed to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862 and/or to the WellStar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road; Marietta, GA 30066, noting Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain.
