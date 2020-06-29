12/6/1962 -6/29/2020 Preceded in death by mother, Juanita Daugherty, Grandparents, Harrison and Ina Potter; Robert and Reba Daugherty. Survived by his dad, Bill Daugherty (Mary Lynn), sister Kathy Cranmer (Patrick), step siblings Susan, Kevin and Crista. He was a lifelong member of The Church of God. He was an avid fan of Georgia Bulldogs and Nascar. Also he was a loyal to the local teams Falcons, Braves and Hawks. A memorial service will be announced at later date.

