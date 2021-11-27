Sara Jett Darby, age 86, of Acworth, GA passed away November 21, 2021. She was born on August 23, 1935, in Roswell, Georgia. Sara retired from Lucent Technologies. Sara was a faithful member of Roswell Street Baptist Church for 58 years. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Darby; her sister, Bobbie Jean Noles; and her granddaughter Ashlie Frey Dietz. Sara is survived by her son, Randy Frey; grandchildren Drew and Amanda Frey and Will Dietz; great-grandchildren, Wilson, Emma, Ava, Annabelle and Bentley; nieces Cindye Coates and June Littlepage. Sara will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm on Tuesday, November 30th at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064. Interment service will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park at 2:30. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the arrangements, www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-424-4924
