Chaplain Ronald Clements Daniel, age 72, of Acworth, Georgia passed away December 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Mr. Daniel was a native of Mableton where he attended South Cobb High School. He continued his education at Georgia State University and Luther Rice Seminary. He was previously employed with Deutsche Bank for 20 years where he was a Senior Regional Branch Manager. He retired as a Chaplain for Wellstar Community Hospice in 2015 and was a member of West Ridge Church. Survivors include his wife, Laraine S. Daniel; children, Tiffany (Robert) Potter of Hiram, Meredith Runnels of Marietta and Chris (Amber) Little of Acworth; brother, Marvin Eugene Daniel, Jr. of Stone Mountain; grandchildren, C.J. Potter, Preston Runnels, Hanna Little, and Emma Little. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online guest book available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.