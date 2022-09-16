Melba Doris Dale passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16th, 2022, with her devoted husband, loving son, and family at her side. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was born in Clarkdale, GA. and was a lifetime Cobb County resident. Melba graduated from South Cobb High School, and eventually met and married the love of her life, Travis Leon Dale, who had recently been honorably discharged from the Marine Corps after serving in Korea. They settled in Marietta, which would become their lifelong home, where they raised their two sons Stanley and Mark, and lived a very happy life together. Melba was a very loving, kind, and devoted wife and mother, who always put others first. She was a member of the Piedmont Road Church of Christ, and a true Christian woman, who served the needs of others, and was a true and loyal servant of God. She loved decorating, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends, and spoiling her grandchild and her three precious great-grandchildren. Melba was a very special person who will be missed by her family, and everyone who knew her. She was predeceased by a son, Stanley Blake Dale, parents- Marvin and Dimple, brothers- Donald and Charles. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years- Travis Leon Dale, loving son- Mark Anthony Dale, one loving grandchild- Lauren Michelle Dale, three precious great-grandchildren- Harrison Patterson, Scarlett Patterson, and Vivienne Patterson. Sister- Mary Ellen, brother- Buddy, one aunt, and several nieces and nephews. Melba was loved by everyone, and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at 1pm with David Decker and Richard Dale officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA.
