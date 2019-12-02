George Dewey Cutts, 95 of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Marietta. The committal service will follow with military honors at Mtn. View Park Cemetery in Marietta. Mr. Cutts is survived by his daughter, Georgie Sharron Cutts Wheeler and husband, Barry C. Wheeler; son, William Darrell Cutts and wife, Debby Cutts; son, Kenneth Cutts and wife, Jacqueline Cutts; daughter, Deborah Rebecca Rountree and husband, Albert Darrell Rountree; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Decie, Melissa, Jason, Emily, Rebecca and Amy; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cole, Rainey, Eddie, Caroline, Callie, Lilly, Caden and Charlotte. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Mr. Cutts was a veteran in the United States Army, United States Air Force and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He worked for 23 years at Lockheed in Marietta and was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church since 1966. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 3455 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
