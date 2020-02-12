Mr. David Chandler Cushman, age 50, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born in 1969 in Marietta, Georgia to Townsend "Tod" & Brenda Cushman. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Rob Cushman; his children, Adam Ogle Cushman, Jacob Chandler Cushman, and Sierra Brooke Cushman. A memorial service honoring David's life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.
