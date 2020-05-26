It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" Alvin Curl (age 67) announces his passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 following a long battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Jim was born October 8, 1952 in Corpus Christi, TX to James F. (Shorty) and Oleta (Heptinstall) Curl who both predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, 3 children, Jennifer Curl, Mary Kirby (Mike), and Sarah Curl, his sister Bettina Cunningham (Jimmy), 2 step-children, Mary Beth Hall, J. Austin Hall, grandchildren Andrew Hightower, TJ Jordan, Morgan Jordan, Bella Whitfield and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In 1970 Jim joined the United States Air Force and served until 1979 followed by time in the Georgia National Guard. He was a Crew Chief throughout his service. Following his military career he worked for Lockheed Martin for the next 38 years. Jim was a faithful member of the American Legion and supported the Wounded Warriors Project. Jim loved his family and his country. His military service made him a proud American patriot and warrior. One of his military buddies wrote: Jim was one of the top 5 people that I trusted with my life. He was very intelligent, brave, quick-witted and never hesitated to volunteer. Above all about Jim, is that he was a truly devoted family man. His moral fiber made him the role model. His remains will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia with the Reverend Jerry Davis officiating at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.