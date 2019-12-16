Michael Edward Crumbley of Smyrna, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Mike graduated from Campbell High School in 1976. He was the owner/partner of Abuck, Inc. where he made many lifelong friendships. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Beth; Son Terry and wife Cristina; Son Brett and wife Jennifer; Daughter Callie Wynn and husband Clae; and Vicky Hunter and husband Robert; Father and Mother-in-law Bill and Joan Bennett; Brother and Sister-in-law Billy and Wanda Bennett; Aunt Carolyn Crumbley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be December 19, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Smyrna, GA on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
11:00AM
760 Hurt Rd. Sw.
Smyrna, Ga 30082
