Imogene Bennett Creasman, 94, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 with family in Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Kensell Creasman in 1963 and is survived by her daughter Barbara Jean Smith (Ted Smith) and Bennett Edwin Creasman (Leah Hanie), five grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. The Memorial service will be performed by Reverend Tim McDaniel at Roswell Street Baptist Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family welcomes visitation from friends beginning at 9:30 am and the memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Imogene will be laid to rest at Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah, Tennessee later that day. In lieu of flowers, Imogene requested that contributions be made to Roswell Street Baptist Church.
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
774 Roswell Street
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM-12:00PM
774 Roswell Street
Marietta, GA 30060
4:00PM
Highway 411
Etowah, TN 37331
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.