Selena Davis Creasman, age 79, of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home on August 27, 2020. She was born December 14, 1941. A native of Marietta, Georgia, Selena resided in Clarkesville, Georgia for many years and loved being surrounded by the beautiful mountains and nature at her home. Selena will be missed by her loving husband, Richard Creasman; her son and daughter, Richard Creasman, Jr. and Cara Jackson; son and daughter- in- law, Tracy Jackson and Shannon Creasman; and, three grandsons Carter Jackson, Richard Creasman, III and Hunter Creasman. Services will be private. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Foundation. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com. Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge arrangements.
