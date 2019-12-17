Peggy Dobbs Crawford, age 76, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Randy Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. A native of Cobb County, Mrs. Crawford attended Marietta High School, then graduated from Osborne High School. She, along with her husband, owned and operated a building contracting company named Robert G. Crawford, Inc for almost 60 years. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Hills Baptist Church, and volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Brownies Leader. She also worked at the Strand Theater at a young age, and enjoyed doing genealogy, painting, and collecting antiques. Survivors include: Husband of 58 years, Robert G. "Bob the Builder" Crawford; 2 Children, Brad (Kimberley) Crawford, Woodstock, GA and Kimberly Meshelle Crawford Hollingsworth, Miami Beach, FL; 3 Siblings, JoAnne Dobbs, Powder Springs, GA, Deborah (Jim Clemmer) Pitts, Kennesaw, GA and Richard Dobbs, Acworth, GA; 4 Grandchildren, Kelli Hollingsworth, Taylor Storer, Cole Crawford and William Trent Crawford; 2 Great Grandchildren, Jayden Diaz and Kade Crawford, and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and on Thursday, December 19th from 1pm until 2pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
1:00PM-2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
