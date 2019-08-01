William E. Crawford, Jr., of Smyrna was welcomed into heaven on July 29, 2019. Bill was born on January 20, 1941, in Atlanta to Earl and Myrtice Crawford and reared in the Riverside Community. Retired from General Motors, he was a member of United Auto Workers Local 10 where he served many years as committeeman on 3rd shift. He was a member of Plumbers, Pipefitters & HVACR Technicians Local Union 72 for 52 years. Bill was a member of Mableton Lodge No. 171 Free & Accepted Masons and Sons of the American Legion and was a Shriner. For many years, Bill coached Little League football and baseball at Nickajack Park. He was an old car enthusiast and a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Braves. Most of all, he will be remembered as the fun loving and master story teller who loved his family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmy Crawford. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Julia (Judy) Monroe Crawford; a son, Steve Crawford and his wife Sherri of Cartersville; a daughter, Cheri Kelley and her husband Scott of Canton; and four grandchildren, Tyler Crawford, Bryce Crawford, Kati Kelley and Zach Kelley. A celebration of life service is Saturday, Aug. 3, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 4336 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082. Visitation is 1-2:30 p.m. with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
