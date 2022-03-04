Doug Craig, age 70, entered eternal rest on February 23rd at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio and raised in Fairfield, OH. He was survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Craig. He was well-loved and admired by his family. Is survived by his only daughter, Melissa Fink of Marietta, GA. Two grandchildren: Grace and Aiden Fink. He is survived by three brothers Dan Craig of Port St. Lucie, FL, John Craig of Hamilton, OH and Joe Craig of Fairfield, OH. Doug stood 6"6 feet tall and was a high school and college basketball star in his youth. He was a successful salesman for 35 plus years. He became a real estate investor alongside his wife and grew a successful business in the Marietta community. He was a beloved citizen and respected businessman. Doug loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Marietta FUMC. He served his community well as a founding board member for The Extension and he was passionate about helping improve the lives of those within our Marietta community. When not working he enjoyed golfing and boating at Lake Arrowhead in the North GA mountains. He loved watching his grandson play baseball and enjoyed time with his grandkids. A memorial service will be held at Marietta First United Methodist at 56 Whitlock Ave. Marietta, GA 30064 on Thursday March 10th at 2pm for visitation in the Parlor and 3pm memorial service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Extension Shelter here: Donate Now - The Extension or Marietta FUMC here: https://onrealm.org/mariettafumc/-/form/give/now Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.
