Joanna Federico Cox, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on August 11, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Syracuse, New York on February 18, 1972, to Carmine and Josephine Federico. She attended Liverpool High School. Joanna met her future husband Christopher Cox in Germany, while singing on a concert tour, with Fredonia College. She fell in love and moved to his home in Georgia after they were married. They celebrated their 25th anniversary this year. Joanna received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Fredonia State College in New York State and her Master's Degree in music and special education from Jacksonville University in Alabama. She received her Administration Degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee before starting a family. Joanna was employed by the Marietta City School District for twenty-five years and taught music at various elementary schools, most recently at Park Street Elementary School. In 2011 she was honored with the Marietta City "Teacher of the Year" award. Her handprints are engraved in the pavement in the Marietta Square, a testimony to her impact on music education in her area. She also received the Liverpool High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame Award. Among her other music related involvements, she sang with the Georgia Symphony and with the Marietta Chorale, for which she also served as a piano accompanist. Joanna F. Cox is survived by her husband, Christopher Cox, her children Benjamin and Mary Elizabeth (Lizzy) Cox, her parents Carmine and Josephine Federico (of Syracuse), a brother Dr. Carmen J. Federico (Michelle), her in-laws Benjamin and Frances Cox, brother-in-law Benjamin Cox, many nieces, nephews and cousins in New York State, Boston, Mass. and Florida. Her numerous friends, neighbors and associates are a testimony to her giving and loving spirit. Joanna was also very proud of her Italian heritage. She will always be remembered not just for her extensive God-given talents, but for her goodness to others and her endearing spirit. A Memorial Mass will be held for Joanna at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy Street, N.W., Marietta Georgia, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17th. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
