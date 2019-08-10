Grace Wren Pollard Cornish passed away peacefully in her home on July 23, 2019. Her entire life was devoted to giving love and support to her family. Grace was born In New Orleans, Louisiana to Elisha Frederick Pollard and Grace Van Allen Pilcher Pollard on July 6, 1928. She attended Catholic grammar school and public high school before marrying her life-long love and friend, Joseph Jenkins Cornish III, whom she had known since she was five years old. Theirs would be a marriage of 65 years with three children and countless adventures - definitely a life lived to the fullest. In addition to being a wife and mother, Grace ran a preschool in her home, was an avid gardener, loved to ride horses, taught herself to sew and knit, was an extraordinary painter and musician, and became a fabulous cook of New Orleans cuisine. She led a Cub Scout troop, a Girl Scout troop, and was active in the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville, MS and St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA. Grace's love of family and pride of ancestry led her to research and join numerous genealogical organizations such as the DAR, First Families of Mississippi, National Society of Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, and the Colonial Order of the Crown, to name a few. Second to family, one could not know Grace without seeing her undying love for animals. She had numerous dogs and cats, several birds, and a rabbit - many at the same time. She nurtured any creature that came to her back door. Grace lived a full life and those that knew her loved her. She was truly the epitome of a genteel southern lady in every respect and her example of kindness, grace, and family devotion will be remembered for generations. Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jenkins Cornish III, and her son, Joseph Jenkins Cornish IV. She is survived by her two daughters Catherine Cornish Colton and Charlotte Cornish Simmons. She had 9 grandchildren and 18 great grand children. A private memorial service was held at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta where she will rest in peace next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project or any animal rights organization. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-432-0771.
