Dot, age 87, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She was born in Austell, GA on May 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Vara Hayes Dodson. For over 30 years Dot was a teacher and Librarian in Cobb County, GA and Citrus, Manatee and Lee Counties in FL. She was one of the first 2 women admitted to Emory Jr. College in Oxford, GA. She completed her BA at Mercer University and her MEd at the University of Florida. In later years she became a certified Storyteller. Dot was a faithful follower of Christ and served for over 60 years as a church pianist, organist, Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School teacher at many churches. As a child and young adult, she was a member of Clarkdale Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Lionel L Cornell; daughters Carol Cornell and husband Mark Mennemeier, Lynn Cornell Shurtleff, and Amy Cornell-McBreen; grandsons Jaimy and Jordan McBreen and Max Mennemeier. Condolences may be sent to Cypress Cove, 10100 Cypress Cove Dr, Ft. Myers, FL 33908. She was brilliant, strong, kind and wise; loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.