Mrs. Martha 'Jane' Corn, 82, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in Dahlonega, GA after a prolonged illness. Her memorial service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at Dahlonega Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. Jane was born September 30, 1937 to Harold and Evelyn Butterworth and was one of three children. She married Charles Mashburn Corn on August 6, 1955. They raised three sons and one daughter. Jane and Charles moved to Dahlonega in 1996 and joined Dahlonega Baptist Church where they were both Sunday School teachers. In 2002 they had made plans to commit to two years foreign missionary service. However, when health issues developed they moved those plans closer to home and assumed management of the Ecumenical Council Food Pantry at The Community Helping Place for two years. Jane was an enthusiastic and tireless cook and donated her time in the church kitchens in both Marietta and Dahlonega. She earned a certified catering distinction after a 4-year course of study at Atlanta Technical College. She is survived by her brother Carter Butterworth; sons Dennis, Edward, and Toby Corn; daughter Melinda Tucker; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Martha Jane Corn to: The T. E. L. Class, c/o Dahlonega Baptist Church, 234 Hawkins Street, Dahlonega, GA or to The Food Pantry at The Community Helping Place, 1127 Highway 52, Dahlonega, GA. To share a memory of Mrs. Corn or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega
