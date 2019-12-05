Emogene Cline Corbin, age 86 of Marietta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. Emogene was born on June 7, 1933 in Bartow County, GA to the late Walter O. Cline and Sudie Erwin Cline. In addition to her parents, Emogene was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vieva Cline Byars and Marie Cline Hobbs. Emogene has been a resident of Marietta since 1954 and attended North Mount Paron Church of God. Prior to retirement, Emogene was assistant director of accounting for the State of Georgia. Emogene is survived by her husband of 67 years, Clell Corbin of Marietta. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, December 8th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Louis Byars officiating. Interment will follow in Erwin Hill Church of God Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include: Greg Selman, Tim Byars, Jacob Selman, Louis Byars, Randy Erwin and Matthew Flanders. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to your personal favorite charity. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Emogene Cline Corbin.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
2:00PM
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
