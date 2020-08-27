Clell Corbin, age 91 of Marietta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at WellStar Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, GA. Clell was born on October 6, 1928 in Chatsworth, GA to the late Walter and Annamae Corbin. In addition to his parents, Clell is also preceded in death by: his wife, Emogene Cline Corbin; five brothers; and one sister. Clell was a member of Mount Paran North Church of God in Marietta, GA, and was a loyal supporter of Erwin Hill Church of God in Calhoun, GA. He served in the United States Merchant Marines. Prior to retirement, Clell was the owner and operator of Clell's Foods of Marietta. Clell is survived by: one sister, Ruby Walker of Dalton, GA; and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 2 PM in Erwin Hill Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Louis Byars in charge of graveside rites. You may leave the family of Clell Corbin online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Clell Corbin.
