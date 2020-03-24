Margaret Patricia "Pat" Copeland, age 84, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private service will be held by the family due to our country's current situation. Survivors include: Husband of 65 wonderful years, Al Copeland; 3 Sons, Barry Copeland, Macon, GA, Andy (Vicki) Copeland, Villa Rica, GA and Russell Copeland, Atlanta, GA; Brother, Gene (Shirley) Cantrell, Powder Springs, GA; Grandchildren, Amy Halligan, Barry "Bubba" Copeland, Jr., Holden Copeland, Kristen Josea, Aden Copeland, Britany Cool and Chris Copeland; Great Grandchildren, Hayden Copeland, Huxley Copeland, Ava Josea, and Hudson Josea, Hayley Cool, Hannah Cool, Caleb Cool and Easton Copeland. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Copeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret Copeland's memory to Lost Mountain Baptist Church, The Autism Foundation of Georgia, or to your charity of choice. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
