Viewing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 and Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10AM until 8PM (both days) from Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors. Graveside service will be Friday, April 10th at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville at 1PM. Hanley-Shelton Marietta 770-428-6333.
