On Tuesday, May 19, Randy Cooper, loving son and father of two children, passed away at the age of 63. Randy was born on April 12, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth and Geraline (Mills) Cooper. Following his high school through early adulthood years in Elkhart, Indiana, Randy returned to St. Louis where he started working in the transportation and delivery business. Due to his work ethic and expertise, Randy excelled in his career path, leading him ultimately to Atlanta, Georgia, where he held the title of Vice President of Information Technology. Randy had a passion for cars and enjoyed building and working on them. He loved off-roading with his Jeep and taking his truck and camper on trips. You could often find him looking for reasons to drive places to explore. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains, visiting friends and family and was an avid animal lover. He was known to his friends as being the life of the party, with an exuberance for life and laughter to go with it. He was known to his family as the rock and cornerstone of stability; someone who was always there when you needed him. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Geraline and his sister, Judy. He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Malovance (Andy) and Christy Tomlinson (Ian). He has five granddaughters: Genevieve Malovance, Allyson Williams, Chasity Tomlinson, Chloe Tomlinson and Abigail Tomlinson. He is also survived by two brothers: Don Cooper (Mary) and Ron Cooper (Lynda) and three sisters: Penny Warfel (Chuck), Susan Campanello (Joey) and Tami Sherven (Gordy) and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced for a later date. Randy was cremated at the Woodstock Funeral Home in Woodstock, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give a donation to the ASPCA in Randy's name.
