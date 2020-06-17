Winnie Michelle Coolick, 56, died on June 2, 2020. Missy graduated from Parkview High School and attended Georgia Perimeter College. She is survived by her mother, Merrie W. Pagliaro, and her father, Arnold Coolick, along with her brother Michael Coolick (Cindy), and niece, Morgan Coolick. In addition, she leaves her stepmother, Anne Hicks-Coolick and two stepbrothers, Allen Hicks and Joseph Hicks. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

