Charles Alton Cook "AL", 79, of Dallas GA passed away at his home on April 6, 2020. AL is survived by his loving wife Jerry Faye Cook of Dallas GA, his daughter, Becky Cook Kovarik; Son, Jamie (Suzanne) Edwards; brothers, Walter (Joan) Cook, Billy (Brenda) Cook; grandchildren, Maggie and Craig Lien, Casey Kovarik and James Hunter Edwards; great grandsons, Oliver Lien and Jaxton Edwards; several niece and nephews and several sister and brother in laws. Al was preceded in death by his parents Earnest R. and Clara Turner Cook; son, Kevin Cook; sisters, Dorothy Brown, Hazel Chupp and brother, Ray Cook. AL was previously retired from the Marietta City Schools Transportation He was a Bus Shop Foreman. He also worked for the Cobb County School system and was a life long Mechanic. A memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date. For the full obituary please visit www.leafcremation.com.
