Benjamin Hayden Cook passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Ben was born Nov. 3, 1936 in West Point, NY to General Orval R. and Minna E. Cook. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, DC, Georgia Institute of Technology, and received an MBA from Georgia State University. At Georgia Tech, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and Army ROTC. Ben married his college sweetheart, Iverson Branch, in 1958. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 61 years. Ben built a 32-year career with Southern Bell, retiring from Bell South as District Manager. Active in the US Army Reserve, he retired as a Lt. Colonel from Fort McPherson Third Army Headquarters. In addition to his love of family, Ben was an avid golfer and Georgia Tech fan. He was active in the Telephone Pioneers, serving as President of the Bell South Georgia Chapter and Lenox Life Member Club, among other positions. He was a member of Christ Church of Atlanta. He is survived by his loving spouse, Iverson, and three children: Minna Gioia (Brad), Nashville, TN; Connie Forestner (David), Marietta; Ben Cook, Jr., Atlanta; seven grandchildren; brother Peyton E. Cook (Anne), Southern Pines, NC; and his brother-in-law Tom Branch (Trudi), Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St Paul (1795 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta 30062) on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3:00pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church of Atlanta Building Fund, P.O. Box 76320, Atlanta, GA 30359 or Telecom Pioneers Lenox LMC c/o Mary Shumate, 3603 Brookefall Ct, Suwannee, GA 30024.
