James Lewis (Jim) Conway, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. He was born in Ardmore, PA on May 4, 1931 to Joseph and Elsie (Noblitt) Conway. After graduating from West (Philadelphia) Catholic High School, Jim continued on to study at Penn State University and serve stateside as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 77th Special Forces Group during the Korean War. Jim began his post-graduate career as a Sales Representative at United States Plywood Corporation and retired as Champion International's Southeast Region Distribution Manager. Until her death, Jim was married to Lorraine Yavorek with whom he raised 4 children. Later in life, he was blessed to meet Lyn Paddrik, his girlfriend of over 10 years. Jim volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Georgia Tech Athletic Association, St. Vincent de Paul, Hope for the Homeless, Meals on Wheels, Kiwanis Club, and the Boy Scouts. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St Ann. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Conway, sister Rita Quinlan, wife Lorraine Conway, and son Michael Conway. He is survived by his children, Suzie Baughman, Gregory (Sherry) Conway, Sean (Katy) Conway of Marietta, GA, grandchildren Mickey, Caroline, and Christian Baughman; Xavier, Bess, and Brick Conway, and great-grandson Mikey Baughman. Funeral services will be held today, Thursday October 31st, 2019 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062 at 2:00PM. A reception with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
