Narvel Welch Conner Sr., age 77, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Marietta, GA on March 11, 1942 to the late Clara and George Conner. Mr. Conner served honorably in the Army National Guard for six years. Narvel was known for his easy going personality and kind and gentle spirit. His friendship was cherished by many. In his youth, Mr. Conner played Basketball and Baseball at Sprayberry High School. He was listed as a great athlete in the top 50 in both baseball and basketball. He was a huge fan of GA Tech sports. Narvel Conner will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother and for his caring spirit. Mr. Conner is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Conner. Narvel Conner leaves to cherish in his memory, wife of 52 years, Dorothy Hill Conner; sons, Tony Conner and his wife Sonya, Narvel "Chuck" W. Conner Jr. and his wife Julie, Tim Conner; sister, Joyce Hayes; nieces, Tammy Weaver, Terry Brown; and grandchildren Brandon Conner and Jacob Conner. The family of Narvel Conner will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor the life of Narvel will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home chapel. Following services, Mr. Conner will go to his final resting place at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.