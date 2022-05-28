Edward "Eddie" Lavell Conine, age 60, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Eddie was born March 10, 1962, in Marietta, Georgia, to the late Janice Abernathy Conine and Raymond Lavell Conine. Eddie's love and compassion for his family and friends will be missed by all. His art of storytelling and making friends and family laugh are sweet memories that all will cherish. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, riding motorcycles and being a jokester. His love for music and his awesome voice made him a part of many special events. Eddie was a Christian and of the Baptist Faith. He served as Choir Director for many years. Eddie was an Alumni of Shorter College where he was President of the AGO Fraternity. He enjoyed the friendship of so many from his college days throughout his life. Eddie retired from the US Postal Service, Marietta Office, as a Mail Carrier, after 35 years of service. His big personality and love for others was displayed in his daily work. Eddie is survived by his wife, Kim Adams Conine, her son, J. D. Trotter and her daughter, Katy Beth Trotter Sirokman (Jon), who he loved as his own children; his sister, Mary Muller (David); his aunts, Brenda Owenby (Harold), Mary Jo Walker, Beverly Lee (Earl), Becky Michael (Vince); cousins Joey Walker ("My brother"), Joshua, Jonathan and Jacob Michael; and uncle, Wendell Conine. He is also survived by his extended family of cousins, nieces, great nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Riddick. A visitation for Eddie will be held, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia. There will also be visitation Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by Chapel Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Pine Ridge Memorial Park, Kennesaw, Georgia. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Conine family.
