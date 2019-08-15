Barbara Anne Condrey of Marietta lived a full life of 92 years embracing family, friends & life experiences, passing peacefully August 12, 2019. Born Barbara Anne Collier to Mary Dorothy & Herbert Tarpley Collier in Ft. Pierce, FL, her father's work took them to Columbus, Augusta & Decatur before hometown Atlanta. Marrying her love Dwight "George" L. Condrey, Jr. after WWII, life was fulfilled raising their 3 children & having adventures living in Japan, Germany, Alaska & Washington D.C. during George's Army career, then settling in Smyrna. Dance, classical music & opera were a passion, w/family participation in dance. As a widow, she enjoyed travel, her mountain home in Ellijay, and roles as Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister & Aunt. Pre-deceased by husband George, son Greg, daughter-in-law Mimi, four siblings. Survived by son Tim (Shirley), daughter Kelley (Peter), daughter-in-law Barbara, grandson Dion (Elizabeth), great-grandchildren Eli & Grace, brothers Michael (Pat) & David (Doris), sister Kathleen (Kip). The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday, Aug 18, 2019, Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna. Service 11 am Monday, Aug 19, Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead.
