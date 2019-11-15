Combs, Bobby Russell Robert Combs, Jr. passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 following a lengthy battle with several health issues. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Athens, Georgia to the late Harriette Warren Combs and Russell R. Combs, Sr. During his childhood he lived in Atlanta, Pensacola and St. Petersburg, Florida. Bobby served in the United States Army from July 1967 to July 1970 with the majority of his service spent at Camp Zama, Japan. After the service, he continued to reside in Tokyo, Japan completing his college education at Sophia University. He graduated in June 1971 with a degree in International Business. Most of his career was spent with Stolt-Neilson Transportation Group, Parcel Tankers Div. in Houston, Texas. Bobby is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julia and James Wallace, granddaughter Nell Wallace of Baton Rouge, LA; son and daughter-in-law Russell and Nancy Combs of Atlanta, GA; sister and brother-in-law Theresa and Ed Wells of Powder Springs, GA; and other extended family members and dear friends. A memorial service was held at Honey Creek Woodlands Cemetery in Conyers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. Mayes Ward Dobbins in Marietta was in charge of arrangements.
