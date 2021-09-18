Robin Lynn Colston, age 62, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church in Powder Springs with Rev. Garland Odom and Rev. Greg Colston officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30pm New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodstock, Georgia. She will lie in state from 11am until 12pm at the church prior to the ceremony. Born in Atlanta, Mrs. Colston moved to Powder Springs in 1996. She was a dedicated "Pastor's Wife" and missionary, and had traveled around the world supporting her husband's ministry, most recently at Temple Baptist Church. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, interior decorating, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert Holbrook, Jr. and Joyce Holbrook. Survivors include: Husband of 45 years, Rev. Rodney Charles Colston; 3 Children, Rodney Charles Colston, Jr. and wife Katherine, Marietta, GA, Mindy Lynn Marshall and husband Luke, Jasper, GA and Robert Morris Colston and wife Charley, Hiram, GA; 2 Sisters, Kim Lefevers and husband John, Cedartown, GA and Christie Chambers, Dallas, GA; 13 Grandchildren, Hannah Cobb and husband Gabriel, Nathan Colston, Lucius Marshall, Haleigh Colston, Baleigh Colston, Katie Anderson, Charlotte Colston, Nolan Anderson, Nick Colston, Jeremiah Colston, Alexis Colston and C.J. Colston. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:30 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
