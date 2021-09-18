Robin Colston

Robin Lynn Colston, age 62, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church in Powder Springs with Rev. Garland Odom and Rev. Greg Colston officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30pm New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodstock, Georgia. She will lie in state from 11am until 12pm at the church prior to the ceremony. Born in Atlanta, Mrs. Colston moved to Powder Springs in 1996. She was a dedicated "Pastor's Wife" and missionary, and had traveled around the world supporting her husband's ministry, most recently at Temple Baptist Church. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, interior decorating, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert Holbrook, Jr. and Joyce Holbrook. Survivors include: Husband of 45 years, Rev. Rodney Charles Colston; 3 Children, Rodney Charles Colston, Jr. and wife Katherine, Marietta, GA, Mindy Lynn Marshall and husband Luke, Jasper, GA and Robert Morris Colston and wife Charley, Hiram, GA; 2 Sisters, Kim Lefevers and husband John, Cedartown, GA and Christie Chambers, Dallas, GA; 13 Grandchildren, Hannah Cobb and husband Gabriel, Nathan Colston, Lucius Marshall, Haleigh Colston, Baleigh Colston, Katie Anderson, Charlotte Colston, Nolan Anderson, Nick Colston, Jeremiah Colston, Alexis Colston and C.J. Colston. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:30 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Colston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.