Pauline Francis "Polly" Colston, age 85, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church in Powder Springs with Rev. Rodney Colston and Rev. Greg Colston officiating. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the ceremony. Interment will follow Monday at 11am at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30am Monday morning. Mrs. Colston and her family have lived in the Marietta area for the past 67 years. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and former member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Kennesaw, GA, Grace Baptist Tabernacle in Lenoir City, TN, Welcome All Baptist Church in Woodstock, GA. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Nix (David) of Marietta, GA, and sons, Michael Colston (Carol) of Kennesaw, Rev. Rodney Colston (Robin) of Powder Springs and Rev. Greg Colston (Cindy) of Powder Springs; 9 grandchildren, David Nix, Jr., Becky Clack, Charlie Colston, Mindy Marshall, Robert Colston, Josh Colston, Alan Colston, Aaron Colston and Candace Cochran, and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
