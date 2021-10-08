Lennis Collins, age 82, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Keith Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. Survivors include: Husband of 46 years, Tom Glenn Collins; Son, Pastor Keith (Kim) Collins, Austell, GA; 2 Grandchildren, Paige and Emma Collins, Austell, GA; Niece, Jeannette Kennedy; 2 Nephews, Wayne and Basil Merritt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
