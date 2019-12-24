John Coleman, Barry John Barry Coleman, 78, of Powder Springs, GA died December 22, 2019. Service will be held at 2pm CST, on December 27, 2019 at Danielville Baptist Church, AL. Arrangements by Bellamy Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Danielville Baptist Church
59 Danielville Rd
HONORAVILLE, AL 36042
Dec 27
Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
Danielville Baptist Church Cemetery
59 Danielville Rd
HONORAVILLE, AL 36042
