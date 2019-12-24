John Coleman, Barry John Barry Coleman, 78, of Powder Springs, GA died December 22, 2019. Service will be held at 2pm CST, on December 27, 2019 at Danielville Baptist Church, AL. Arrangements by Bellamy Funeral Home.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
59 Danielville Rd
HONORAVILLE, AL 36042
3:00PM
59 Danielville Rd
HONORAVILLE, AL 36042
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.