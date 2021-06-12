Rita Rodgers Cole, age 87 of Kennesaw, died Friday, June 11, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 PM Thursday, June 17th at Kennesaw First Baptist Church with Dr. J. Perry Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery. Mrs. Cole worked for Matria for 23 years before retiring. She has lived in Cobb County since 1975, she was a 1951 Graduate of Coatesville High School in Coatesville, PA. She was former member of Mt. Paran Church of God North and is a Current member of the Kennesaw First Baptist Church where she was in the Precept Bible Studies and very involved in the her Sunday School class. Mrs. Cole volunteered in the MOPS Ministry at the church. Survivors include: Husband- Jay Cole of Kennesaw Daughters- Lisa Cole Lister of Thorndale, PA, Diantha Cole Lakey of Cheyenne, WY, Michele Cole Montgomery (Greg) of Cartersville, Wendi Cole Zimmerman (Mike) of Muskegon, MI. Son- Joe Cole (Deana) of Marietta Brother- Chief Master Sargent William "Bill" Rodgers (Nieves) of Maryester, FL 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, June 16 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-424-4924, www.carmichaelcares.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
1:00PM
2958 N. Main ,St.
Kennesaw, ga 30144
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.