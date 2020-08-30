Mary Avalee Roberts was the daughter of DeVelda LaVern and Mary Naomi Roberts. She was born in Kirksville, Missouri on May 13, 1942 and she passed away on August 28, 2020 at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA. She graduated from Kirksville High school in 1960 where she had been a cheerleader, a member on the champion cage ball team, many clubs, and editor of the 1960 Regit yearbook which received the first A rating in Kirksville history. She attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College for one year and transferred to the University of Missouri and joined the Alpha Phi Sorority where she was activity chairman. She was president of Delta Phi Delta Art Fraternity, member of Angel Flight Military Group, finalist for Miss Mizzou, Student Union Art Director, candidate for Military Ball Queen, member of the Fanfare for Fifty Honorary, and a member of Association of Women Students Judiciary Board. After graduating with a BS in Art Education, she taught art at Jefferson Junior High in Columbia for one year and then married Carey E. Cole on July 10, 1965. They moved to Charlotte, NC where she was a professional model with June Agar Models and an exhibiting member of Charlotte Guild of Artists. After her husband joined the military in 1966, Mary went back to the University of Missouri where she completed her Masters' of Education in Art in 1967. From 1967-69 she taught art and Virginia History at Prince George County, VA schools. In 1972, she was an instructor and Professional Model with Lawrence Finishing School in Wilmington, DE. From 1979-1986 she was a professional model for Women's World in Southfield, MI. She then was the art teacher for Wilmington, DE Christian School where her students won numerous contest honors, and some received college art scholarships. Over the years she exhibited in many art shows and received numerous awards. Mary was very giving, compassionate, loving will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Colonel Carey E. Cole of Acworth, GA, her daughter Christina Bohannon (husband John) and three grandsons, Caleb, Eli and Ethen Bohannon of Marietta, GA. She also is survived by her brother Dee Roberts of Kirksville, MO. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, had a deep love for her Lord and Savior and was a devoted member of Roswell Street Baptist Church where the reception will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 am, funeral at 11:00am with burial for the family at 2:00 pm at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Arrangements are being provided by Carmichael Funeral Homes, 1130 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com.
