Kenneth Owen Cole, a great storyteller. Kenneth "The Professor" Cole died February 24th. Age 88. Ken was born in Lima Ohio on April 25, 1931; the only child of Owen Roy Cole and Leila Rose Mortimer Cole. He graduated from Spencerville High School in 1949. Later, he went on to Northwestern School of Commerce, Toledo University and Georgia Tech where he received a Master's in Information Science. Ken served in the U.S Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed by the Ohio Oil Company, Lockheed - Georgia, Partner at Seidman and Seidman CPA's as Principal of Management Consulting, President and Founder of Cole International Consultants, and Vice President at Mezo-Lerch Food Service. During retirement, he was an Adjunct Professor at Keiser University teaching Computer and Information Technology. Ken lived in Marietta Ga., Richmond Va., Shreveport La., Findlay Ohio, New York City, Salisbury Maryland, Hagerstown Maryland, Spencerville Ohio, and Port St. Lucie Fl. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jeanne Metzger Cole, and his daughter Linda Dianne Cole. He is survived by his spouse Hanna Rae Aronson, and children Samuel Keith Aronson, Stephen Douglas Cole, Kathryn Lynne Cole, Richard Owen Cole, Mark Jason Cole, James Kenneth Cole, and John David Cole. He had six grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family will be holding a private celebration of his life. Those desiring may make contributions to the charity of your choice, or The American Kidney Foundation. www.KidneyFund.org
