Kathleen Wilson Cole, 67, of Marietta, GA., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home - Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA., with Rev. George Wallace officiating. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Bobby D. Cole, Sr. of Marietta, GA.; her son Bobby D. Cole, Jr. of Roswell, Ga.; her daughter Kathy Lynn Cole-Tepedino and son-in-law Benjamin Tepedino of Marietta, GA.; and loving family members, nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's name to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at www.choa.org/ or the Cobb County Humane Society at humanecobb.com/ways-to-give/donate. The family will receive friends during a visitation between the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
