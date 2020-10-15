Born at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, VA, Cathy was the middle of three daughters of Harold and Marie Cole. She spent most of her life in Marietta, GA. She attended East Valley Elementary, East Cobb Junior High & Wheeler High School. Cathy liked to travel, was an avid Braves fan, she loved Southern Rock and her Coca-Cola. Most of all she really loved her family. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Hope and Deborah Cole, her nephew Lance Sheppard (Chondra), niece Sarah Bunch (Chris), great niece Halle, great nephew Thomas and many loving cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday October 16th at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Tim McDaniel officiating. The family requests that you donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Cathy.
