John Cochran, H. "Johnny" John H. "Johnny" Cochran, 85, of Smyrna, GA died July 06, 2020. Service will be held at 2 pm, on July 11, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of John Cochran, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jul 11
Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.