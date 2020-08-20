Coach Harvey Cochran, 73, passed away August 19, 2020. A native Georgian, Coach Cochran had a 44 year career as a coach and teacher, as well as serving as the Executive Director of the Georgia Dugout Club. He coached and mentored thousands while serving at several schools, most notably at North Cobb High School. A member of several Halls of Fame, including the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and Georgia Dugout Club, Coach Cochran was a major force in baseball in the state of Georgia. He was involved with Team USA, and promoted the game of baseball internationally. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as two of his sisters and his beloved grandson Drew. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Kip, two grandchildren Alec and Katie, and sister Donna Sue. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to fund a student-athlete scholarship through the Georgia Dugout Club. Checks can be sent as follows: Georgia Dugout Club, 3193 Battle Park Way, Marietta, GA 30064. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, August 29 at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA. The event is planned to begin at 11:00 AM. Due to standards regarding CoVid-19, attendees are asked to follow all CoVid-19 requirements, including wearing a mask. Please bring lawn chairs as we will hold the celebration on the baseball field, and maintain social distancing guidelines.
