Barrett Carl Cochran son of Dr. Emerson and Alice Cochran died suddenly at his home in Ashville, NC on Thursday, August 8th. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Marietta, Ga. Barry is survived by his parents, three children, Tate, Ben and Addie. He is also survived by his brother Anthony (Tammy), and two sisters Sherry (Eric) Johnson and Andrea (Clyde) Hamrick. Barry graduated Marietta High School and attended Asbury College and Kennesaw State University. He graduated from Augusta State College with a degree in Nursing. Barry greeted everyone with a smile. That's how we will remember him! The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Salvation Army or the First Methodist Church of Marietta.
