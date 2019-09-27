Mary Lou "Jo" Jones Cobb, age 88, of Marietta passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Childers officiating. Mrs. Cobb was a lifelong resident of Cobb County and was a graduate of Osborne High School where she played on the Varsity basketball team. She was a member of the Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club (Jokerett's) and a member of Fair Oaks Women's Club. Mrs. Cobb was a lifetime member of Crestview Baptist Church (previously 2nd Baptist Church) and currently now called GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church. She loved being a wedding caterer and a member of the Kitchen Cuties and enjoyed cooking Wednesday evening dinners at the church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eskell Lee "Buddy" Cobb; son, Hank Cobb; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Ty (Christine) Cobb of Marietta and Candice Cobb of Marietta; daughter in law, Lisa Cobb of Powder Springs; sister, Betty Jane Gryder of Marietta; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the church at 2pm Sunday until the time of service. A reception will be held immediately after the service. Donations can be made to GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church, 505 Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30060. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2480 Macland Rd. Marietta, GA 30064, 770 419 9234 is in charge of arrangements. Online guest book available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
