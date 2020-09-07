Rev. Stiles Cobb, Jr., P. Rev. Stiles P. Cobb, Jr., 88, of Powder Springs, GA died September 08, 2020. Service will be held at 11 am, on September 11, 2020 at College Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Rev. Stiles Cobb, Jr. , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Sep 11
Graveside
Friday, September 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
College Park Cemetery
3600 Adams Street
College Park, GA 30337
3600 Adams Street
College Park, GA 30337
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.