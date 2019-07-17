Mr. Clyde A. Tanner, Jr., 77, of Acworth, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain.
Born September 14, 1941 in Acworth, he was a son of the late Clyde A. Tanner, Sr. and the late Sarah Hilburn Tanner. Mr. Tanner was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Acworth and was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1966 to 1968. Mr. Tanner was a member of the Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 and was retired from Southern- Poly Technic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Mitchell Tanner.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wilbanks Tanner; daughter, Michele Fuller and her husband Robert of Cartersville; son, Bryan Tanner and his wife Carrie of Fairmount; brother, Henry Tanner of Adairsville; sisters, Marie Blackburn of Acworth and Kathy Bentz of Florida; grandchildren, Averie Smith and her husband Kramer, Kendall Fuller, Tyler Dean, and Harmoni Brooke Tanner; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home with The Reverend Tommy Reinhardt officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Acworth. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clyde Tanner, Jr.; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post tributes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.